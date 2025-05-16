BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 759,910 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759,910 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,896,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,654,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,534,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,913,111.82. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 331,000 shares of company stock worth $6,075,180 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

