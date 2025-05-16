BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,633 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,862. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

