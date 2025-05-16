BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.68 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 182.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of TNL opened at $50.69 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

