BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 15.8%

IEFA stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.