BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $118,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $13,342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

