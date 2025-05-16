BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,104 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

