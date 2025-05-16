BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.90 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

