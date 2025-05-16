Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810,374 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 146,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

