Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after acquiring an additional 532,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $561,900 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

BFAM opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

