Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

