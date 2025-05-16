Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 79.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

