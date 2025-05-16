Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.
Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
