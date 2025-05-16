Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,794,000 after purchasing an additional 334,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

