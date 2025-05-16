Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

