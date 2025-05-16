Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.