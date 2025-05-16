Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,015,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,399,000 after acquiring an additional 130,699 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,364,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

