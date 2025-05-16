Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,910 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.83.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

