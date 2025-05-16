Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,015 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GitLab were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in GitLab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GitLab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -161.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,448.14. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

