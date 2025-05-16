Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 446 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.9%

BATS ESML opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

