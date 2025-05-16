Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 447 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 38,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 284,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.