Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 601 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.