Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

