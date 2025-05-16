Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ESAB were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after buying an additional 428,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESAB by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after buying an additional 337,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $128.36 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

