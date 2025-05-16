Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 47.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Hologic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.