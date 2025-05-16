Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,349 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

HDEF stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.