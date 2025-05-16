Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 965 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 691.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

