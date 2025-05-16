Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 209,898 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This trade represents a 34.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.5%

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $656.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently -172.41%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

