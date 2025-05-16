Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

