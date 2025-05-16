Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.