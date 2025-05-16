Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.8%

PPA stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

