Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

