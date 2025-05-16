Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WAT opened at $351.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.