Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.