Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reliance were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,352,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 48,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $300.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.36 and its 200-day moving average is $289.95. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $326.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

