Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toast were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Toast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,712.60. This represents a 72.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,746,320 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,511.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

