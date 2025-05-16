Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1 Million Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Vivid Seats worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 303,878 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Visualize Group LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

In other Vivid Seats news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $28,807.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 151,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,876.06. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,138 shares of company stock valued at $33,201. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.99 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

