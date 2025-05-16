Captrust Financial Advisors Has $926,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after buying an additional 127,358 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

