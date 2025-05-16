Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

