Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.