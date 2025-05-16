Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 665 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

