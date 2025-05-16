Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

