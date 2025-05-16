Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.61% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 291,275 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.12 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

