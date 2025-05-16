Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

