Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 151 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SKY opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

