Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 180 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

IXJ stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

