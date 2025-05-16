Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,211 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.