Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,283 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

