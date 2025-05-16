Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 247 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Integer were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $38,073,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,775,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Integer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $118.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.