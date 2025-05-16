Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,268 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $90,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,379.86. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $10,050,555 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

