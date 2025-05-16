Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 69 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.