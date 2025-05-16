Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,457 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after buying an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,550,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 118,309 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

